Practical ways to stay positive through the Covid lockdown

As the country approaches nearly a year under some form of Covid restriction, the mental and emotional strains of the pandemic are taking their toll.

With England's third nationwide lockdown in place until at least March - ITV News' Kylie Pentelow has spoken to psychologist Elissa Makris on how to stay happy and healthy.

Before we get to those tips, however, please be reassured Ms Makris' first message was this: "Feeling emotionally drained during this time is absolutely normal".

Listen to the full interview here:

Get outside

"During the winter months in general, even without a pandemic or lockdown, it's always difficult to keep a positive mindset," Ms Makris says.

Getting outside was much easier during the warm months of the first lockdown, but the message remains the same - get outside for some fresh air whenever possible.

"Nature is such an important part of feeling well and our general wellbeing," Ms Makris told ITV News.

"Even though it might be cold outside, do find the time within your day to quickly pop outside for some fresh air and go to your closest garden, community space or park, where you can really see the world outside of your four walls."

"When we feel enclosed in a certain space, our mind feels trapped as well."

A man walks his dog in the snow-covered Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham Credit: Jacob King/PA

Find ways to be in control

The nature of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed on us means we often feel we are out of control, or lack control over our own behaviours and actions.

"When we feel enclosed in a certain space, we feel that we don't have freedom anymore and freedom is something that's being taken away from us at the moment with all the restrictions that we have during this lockdown," Ms Makris says.

The psychologist urged people to find ways of being in control in your day to day lives.

"Being able to have something where you are in control - doing that one walk a day, choosing where you want to go, what you want to see - really helps to change your mindset to a more positive one.

"Uncertainty is such an anxiety-provoking situation for us - having control taken away from us leads to anxiety."

Millions have had to adjust to home working Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Practicing Mindfulness

A term repeatedly used in discussions of mental health, mindfulness, is "not just about sitting cross legged somewhere and thinking about nothing," Ms Makris says.

"It's really just about understanding what works for you - you can cook mindfully, walk mindfully, read a book, listen to music.

"Whatever it is that you enjoy doing - make sure that you do it mindfully".

But what exactly does that mean?

Ms Makris said: "Pay 100% attention to the task that is at hand.

There are lots of options for virtual or livestream at home workouts. Credit: Les Mills

"For example, let's say you want to cook mindfully. Before you cook your dish - maybe you want to chop everything up the way you want to see it.

"So like how they have it in cookery shows, separated out in neat little bowls."

Whatever activity or exercise you're undertaking, Ms Makris says you can "incorporate mindfulness" into it.

Social Media: The good and bad

Using social media, in or out of a pandemic, comes with its pros and cons.

"A good thing about social media is that we're keeping connected and, especially at this time, it's really, really important to have the social support and stay connected," Ms Makris says.

Social support is "crucial," the psychologist told ITV News.

"But at the same time, it does really drain your mental and emotional resources because you start reminiscing a lot and missing times that you want to relive again - or people that you want to see again."

"If you're nostalgic and it brings you happiness that's a good thing - but if there's a sadness and anxiety from it, pay attention to that - think of the ways to reduce that."

Credit: PA

One tip Ms Makris has is to place time limits on the social media apps you use on your phone.

Another is to know the reason you use each of your social media accounts and how they contribute to your wellbeing.

Be in touch with your emotions

"It always helps to write down your emotions and see what caused them," Ms Makris says.

"So let's say you start feeling upset about something - how can you change that thought process to a more positive one?

"It's like troubleshooting your own feelings," she says.

If you're in touch with your emotions then communicate that. "Being open and communicating and sharing is such an important thing to do," says Ms Makris.

Writing down your emotions can help you understand them better. Credit: Jen Theodore on Unsplash

Communication

Keeping up lines of communication is another top tip, even if this is harder during social distancing measures.

"Any type of communication is still going to be useful. Of course it's difficult with everything being virtual, you have this disconnect," says Ms Makris.

"Human contact is something that we miss - but in the meantime, to make do, and to really get by, it's so important to still have that communication no matter how you do it - Zoom, Skype, phone, texting.

Credit: Dustin Belt on Unsplash

"Just make sure that you don't isolate yourself because isolation can be such a horrible thing for our mental health."

Ms Makris stresses that by having a "sense of community" we also have "a sense of strength".

Light at the end of the tunnel

Looking forward to the end of the pandemic is, of course, a positive - but Ms Makris stresses this should not be the only means of relieving mental health strains.

Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry Credit: Jacob King/PA

"It's always helpful to see progress and change, especially something towards something better - something that resolves the stress that we're going through at the moment.

"This vaccine is basically the solution to our anxieties, but we need to make sure that we don't just rely on external solutions to our anxieties."

She said: "There's no deadline to this pandemic - so just make sure that for things that are out of your control, you manage to accept them in a certain way and that you focus more internally on your own coping strategies, your own resources, and your own mental health."