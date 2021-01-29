31 marathons, 31 days, 31 'countries': Eddie Izzard wraps up charity challenge

Video report by ITV News correspondent Geraint Vincent

Eddie Izzard has reached the final stretch of her attempt to run 31 marathons in 31 days.

The comedian is raising funds for charities she believes 'make humanity great again', including Walking With the Wounded, United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and Care International.She's run plenty of marathons before, but lockdown has meant these ones have had to be done on a treadmill.

Each marathon has taken place in a different 'virtual country'. When ITV News spoke to her on Friday, she was halfway round Osaka, Japan.