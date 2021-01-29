Bebo is back: Will you be able to get your old photos?

Remember the social media site Bebo - the social darling of the 2000s and 2010s? It's returning from the ashes.

The platform, which is currently only available to those invited to a private beta program, announced on its site: "Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network."

It is not yet known if the new site will bear any resemblance to the old one.

However, the new announcement has clarified that "all old data and photos were lost many years ago and are not recoverable.”

Bebo was founded in 2005 and became one of the world's most popular social networking sites.

However, it fell out of favour amid the rise of Facebook in the 2010s.

Co-founder Michael Birch tweeted that he has been coding the new website during lockdown.

"Am relaunching bebo.com as a social network next month," he said.

"Have been coding it myself during lockdown. I put a coming soon page up yesterday and it trended on Twitter in Ireland. Hopefully the actual site does nearly as well..."

In reaction to news of the relaunch, social media users have been reveling in nostalgia.

"Bebo back?" Nicolas-Tyrell Scott said.

"Let me get ready to put soulja_boy_kissmethru_thephone.mp3 as my profile track."

Poala M wrote: "BEBO is coming back. I repeat BEBO is coming back.

"Lol, this could be very interesting. Remember when you would fight your friends because you weren't in the top 12 friends . Also fighting to get the 'love' hearts for the day take me back!"