Cicely Tyson, award-winning Hollywood actress, dies at 96

Tributes from Broadway and Hollywood have poured in for actress Cicely Tyson who has died at the age of 96.

The former fashion model was known for playing strong black characters in films and had a glittering career spanning seven decades.

She gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in the 1972 film Sounder, won a Tony Award in 2013 at the age of 88 and won two Emmy's for plaing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 TV drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

She also appeared in the 2011 film The Help.

Cicely Tyson models a B. Michael design in The Heart Truth Red Dress collection during Fashion Week in New York, February 13, 2009 Credit: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Tyson gained fame in the early 1970s when black women were finally starting to land starring roles.

Her death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson.

A statement by the family read: “With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy."

Cicely Tysonat the Dorchester Hotel in London, February 19, 1973 Credit: AP

She told The Associated Press in 2013: “I’m very selective as I’ve been my whole career about what I do. Unfortunately, I’m not the kind of person who works only for money. It has to have some real substance for me to do it.”

Barack Obama was among the famous faces who paid tribute to the actress.

The former US President tweeted: "In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it. She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match."

Broadway star Tracie Thomas thanked the actress for paving the way. She wrote on Twitter: "A queen and trailblazer indeed."

Former co-star Marlee Matlin also tweeted: “She was a consummate pro and all class and I was so fortunate to have worked with her on 'Sweet Justice.'

"But my best memory was traveling with her through Russia for a film festival, as she told us wonderful stories. Hollywood truly lost an icon today. RIP Cicely Tyson."

Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Director Kenny Leon added: “God bless the greatest and the tallest tree.”

When Tyson was given an honourary Oscar statuette at the annual Governors Awards in 2018, she said: “I come from lowly status. I grew up in an area that was called the slums at the time.

“I still cannot imagine that I have met with presidents, kings, queens. How did I get here? I marvel at it.”

Tyson’s memoir, Just As I Am, was published this week.