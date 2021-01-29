ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston explains the impact of Friday's events

The European Union has backtracked and said it is "not triggering the safeguard clause" to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol is "unaffected" after widespread condemnation of its move to block the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen called Friday's events "continental scale ineptitude".

A statement from the European Commission said: “To tackle the current lack of transparency of vaccine exports outside the EU, the Commission is putting in place a measure requiring that such exports are subject to an authorisation by Member States.

“In the process of finalisation of this measure, the Commission will ensure that the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected. The Commission is not triggering the safeguard clause.

“Should transits of vaccines and active substances toward third countries be abused to circumvent the effects of the authorisation system, the EU will consider using all the instruments at its disposal.

“In the process of finalising the document, the commission will also be fine-tuning the decision-making process under the implementing regulation.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin has welcomed the decision not to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol on Brexit.

He tweeted: “Welcome decision by the European Commission tonight not to invoke the safeguard clause of the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol following constructive discussions with @vonderleyen

“This is a positive development given the many challenges we face in tackling COVID-19.”

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow secretary for Northern Ireland, said the EU reversing its decision was the “right” move.

She said: “This profound misjudgement has caused unnecessary damage and set back efforts to make the Protocol work.

“The European Union – and all those interested in stability in Northern Ireland – now have a responsibility to redouble their efforts to make the Protocol work.”