The EU has said it will restrict exports of Covid-19 vaccines produced within its borders potentially putting the supply of some of the UK's jabs at risk.

The decision came amid a deepening row between the EU and AstraZeneca over supply shortages in the bloc.

AstraZeneca has previously said the yields at some of its EU based plants had been lower than expected and would not be able to supply as much of the vaccine to the bloc as promised.

The EU authorised the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

On Thursday, Germany ruled that it should only be recommended for under 65s.

The EU wants doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be sent from British plants to solve its vaccine supply shortage issues.

European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told a Brussels press conference: “Today the commission has adopted an implementing regulation making the export of certain products subject to an export authorisation.

“This regulation concerns the transparency and export of Covid-19 vaccines.”

The “vaccine export transparency mechanism” will be used until the end of March to control vaccine shipments to non-EU countries and to ensure that any exporting company based in the EU first submits its plans to national authorities.

The UK was not named among countries exempted from the new measures.

Preventing vaccines made within the bloc from being exported could damage the UK’s access to further supplies, particularly to the Belgian-made Pfizer jab.

Officials said it is intended to ensure member nations get the shots they bought from vaccine producers.

They said the mechanism would not affect humanitarian deliveries and shipments to countries covered by the COVAX initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, which, a program created to ensure less-wealthy parts of the world have equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines

In addition to the dispute with AstraZeneca, delays or production problems with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have caused a political uproar across the EU.Nearly two weeks after France extended its vaccine campaign to people aged over 75, elderly residents in Paris are flocking to vaccination centres amid fears that daily injection rates will soon drop because of a vaccine shortfall.

In Italy, virus chief Domenico Arcuri blasted the delivery delays, which he said had so far deprived the country of 300,000 doses and drastically slowed down its campaign to inoculate older adults.

Mr Arcuri said Moderna had joined Pfizer and AstraZeneca in announcing delays, saying the pharmaceutical company had advised the Italian government of a 20% cut in planned deliveries of its vaccine.