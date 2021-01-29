Deaths associated with Covid-19 is at its highest proportion since the pandemic began, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Some 40.2% of all deaths in England were associated with coronavirus in the week ending January 15 compared to 33.9% in the previous week ending January 8.

It is the highest proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in England has increased by 20.9% to 6,767 in the week ending 15 January 2021.

However, the number of people in the UK estimated to have had Covid-19 in the most recent week remains unchanged, according to the ONS infection survey.

The estimated proportion of people likely to have had Covid remains largely unchanged throughout the UK. Credit: PA

An estimated one in 55 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between January 17 and 23 – the equivalent of 1.02 million people, or 1.9% of the population.

This is broadly unchanged on the previous estimates for the period January 10 to 16.

In Wales, around one in 70 people had Covid-19 between January 17 and 23 – unchanged from the previous period.

In Northern Ireland the ONS estimates around one in 50 people had Covid-19 between January 17 and 23, up slightly from one in 60.

The estimate for Scotland is also broadly unchanged, down slightly from around one in 100 people for January 10 to 16 to one in 110 for January 17 to 23.

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus: What You Need to Know podcast:

London continues to have the highest proportion of people likely to test positive for coronavirus in any region of England, the ONS report said.

But the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus decreased in the capital alongside other regions of England - the North East, West Midlands and the South East.

Around one in 35 people in private households in London were estimated to have had Covid-19 between January 17 and 23, unchanged from the estimate for January 10 to 16.

Regional estimates of infection in England:

London - 1 in 35 people

North-West England - 1 in 45 people

North-East England - 1 in 50 people

West Midlands - 1 in 55 people

Eastern England - 1 in 60 people

South-East England - 1 in 60 people

East Midlands - 1 in 70 people

South-West England - 1 in 70 people

Yorkshire and the Humber - 1 in 80 people

Hospital admission rates fell slightly in the week ending January 24 but remained high at 33.5 per 100,000 people compared with 35.6 in the previous week.

This is more than twice the rate seen in the week ending December 6 (13.3 admissions per 100,000 people).

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) and high-dependency units (HDU) also remained high in the latest week at 2.4 per 100,000 people compared with 2.5 per 100,000 people in the previous week.