A further 29,079 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK, according to official government figures.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,772,813.

On Friday, Sage warned that cases remain "dangerously high" in the UK with the reproduction value estimated between 0.7 and 1.1.

The Government said a further 1,245 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 104,371.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 121,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

On Tuesday, the UK hit the milestone of recording 100,000 deaths.

England

In England, a further 26,709 cases were recorded as of Friday morning.

It brings the total number of cases in England to 3,301,106 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wales

There have been a further 546 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 190,940.

Public Health Wales reported another 29 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,695.

Scotland

A further 1,155 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 177,688.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a further 669 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number to 103,079.

Official government figures for the number of deaths in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland were unavailable on Friday due to a data processing issue.