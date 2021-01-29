The European Commission president has demanded answers from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca amid a growing row over vaccine deliveries to the bloc.

Speaking to public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Friday, Ursula von der Leyen warned that Brussels could publish the AstraZeneca contract as she called for transparency and reassurance from the company, rejecting its claim the EU had only given a "best effort" promise to deliver the vaccine.

Ms von der Leyen said: "We want from AstraZeneca, as with other companies, that the delivery agreement is also fulfilled," said Von der Leyen. "That is exactly the point we are discussing with the company. We want transparency. We want certainty of planning," German broadcaster DW.com reported.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Her comments come ahead of the announcement by Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its decision to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Thursday, Germany ruled that it should only be recommended for under 65s.

A draft recommendation from Germany’s vaccination advisory committee said the jab should only be given to people aged 18 to 64 for now as there was 'insufficient data' to recommend it for those aged over 65.

The row over a shortage of Oxford Covid vaccines intensified this week after Brussels rejected the "first come first serve logic" as the EU demanded access to AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in UK plants.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot argued supply chain “teething issues” were fixed in the UK ahead of the bloc because Britain signed a contract three months earlier.

Last week the Anglo-Swedish firm unexpectedly announced production problems at the Belgium factory meant it was forced to cut supplies to the EU.

Under a contract agreed in August the company should have supplied at least 80 million doses to the EU by the end of March. EU officials said the bloc would now only see 31 million doses in the period to end-March.

Wading into the row over vaccine shortages, Russia offered the EU 100 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine from April.