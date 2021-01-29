France to ban non-essential travel from outside the EU amid spike in cases

France is ban non-essential travel from outside the European Union from Sunday, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced.

The decision has been made in a bid to avoid a national lockdown - coronavirus cases have recently spiked in France.

The French PM announced on Friday evening that France was going to close its borders with countries outside the EU on Sunday, "unless there is a compelling reason".

A negative PCR test will be required for any entry into France from an EU country, with the exception of cross-border workers.

Mr Castex also announced that as of Sunday, non-food shopping centers with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres will be closed.

France's current 6pm curfew will also be maintained.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

"The excesses of a few cannot ruin the efforts of all," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Police officers and gendarmes will be mobilised to monitor compliance with the curfew, sanction the organisation of clandestine parties and the illegal opening of restaurants."

In the last 24 hours, there has been 23,347 confirmed cases of the virus in France. This brings the total number since the outbreak began up to 3,079,545.