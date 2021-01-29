By Sanjay Jha, ITV News, Delhi

An explosive device was set off outside the Israeli embassy in India - a mile away from the country's Prime Minister attending a Republic Day ceremony.

No casualties and injuries were reported, but several cars’ windscreens were damaged due to the explosion and that the area had been cordoned off.

“A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed, except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

It added: “Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create asensation.”

Police sources said the explosive - a suspected IED (improvised explosive device) - had been wrapped up in plastic bag and left on the pavement, where it detonated, damaging the windscreens of four or five cars parked nearby.

The blast took place less than one mile from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the Indian government were gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony held to commemorate the Republic day.