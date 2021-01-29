Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss how the royals marked Holocaust Memorial Day.

Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust Karen Pollock joins us to discuss Prince Charles’ moving speech on remembering the tragedies of the Auschwitz and Kate’s catch-up with Holocaust survivors Zigi and Manfred.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince Harry's interview on social media reform, how the Cambridge's celebrated Burns Night and the latest Princess Diana biopic.

