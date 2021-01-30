Doctors who both lost a parent to Covid speak of their grief
Two NHS doctors whose parents passed away with coronavirus have spoken of their grief of losing a loved one.
Hajra Ashraf and Naheeda Farooq said their friendship has been strengthen by the bereavement as they have come together to support each other.
Naheeda's mother Shamim Mir, a teacher who was 59, fell ill with Covid on New year's Eve. She was taken to hospital and died two weeks later.
Hajra's father - Mohammed Ashraf - died from Covid on the same day. He was 87.
The two friends have set up a GoFundMe page in memory of their parents to raise money to build a new school in Pakistan.