Doctors who both lost a parent to Covid speak of their grief

Hajra Ashraf and Naheeda Farooq said their friendship has been strengthen by the bereavement as they have come together to support each other. Credit: ITV News

Two NHS doctors whose parents passed away with coronavirus have spoken of their grief of losing a loved one.

Hajra Ashraf and Naheeda Farooq said their friendship has been strengthen by the bereavement as they have come together to support each other.

Naheeda's mother Shamim Mir, a teacher who was 59, fell ill with Covid on New year's Eve. She was taken to hospital and died two weeks later.

Hajra's father - Mohammed Ashraf - died from Covid on the same day. He was 87.

The two friends have set up a GoFundMe page in memory of their parents to raise money to build a new school in Pakistan.