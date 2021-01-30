UK 'confident' Covid vaccines will arrive after call with EU chief

Video report by ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan

Coronavirus vaccines manufactured in the EU are expected to be supplied to the UK as planned, despite proposed export restrictions announced by Brussels.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the EU recognised it had "made a mistake" by moving to override part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland.

The move would have prevented shipments of jabs entering the UK, a move that risked imposing a hard border with the republic.

The decision to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol was eventually cancelled. by Brussels.

The UK government expects doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca to be shipped to the UK after Boris Johnson held an emergency discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The bloc backtracked after condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast, with leaders all blindsided by the earlier decision as the EU is embroiled in a row with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the delivery of jabs.

Political reporter Shehab Khan on the latest from the UK-EU Covid vaccine row

Despite criticism from the World Health Organisation, the EU is pushing ahead with imposing controls on vaccines manufactured within member states, which it is feared could hinder the UK’s access to further supplies, particularly to the Belgian-made Pfizer jab.

Brussels has also demanded doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in British plants, to solve its supply shortage issues, as member states have been forced to pause or delay their rollouts.

But on Saturday, Mr Gove told reporters: “The Prime Minister was very clear, we’ve entered into contractual arrangements with AstraZeneca and Pfizer and we expect those arrangements to be honoured.

“And President von der Leyen was clear that she understood exactly the UK Government’s position, so we expect that those contracts will be honoured, we expect that vaccines will continue to be supplied.”

Mr Gove added: “We’re confident that we can proceed with our vaccine programmes exactly as planned.”