A further 587 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and 21,088 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures, as of 9am on Sunday, bring the UK's Covid death toll to 106,158.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 123,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 21,088 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,817,176.

England

A further 563 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 71,789, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 24 and 99. All except 29, aged between 34 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 14 and January 30.

There were 27 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Another 34 Covid-related deaths have been reported by Public Health Wales, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,754.

There have been a further 605 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 192,282.

Northern Ireland

Another 19 deaths were reported in Northern Ireland and a further 80 people tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Scotland

A further six Covid-19-related deaths were reported in Scotland and 1,003 new coronavirus cases were reported.