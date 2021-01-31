Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi 'detained in early morning raid'

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been arrested in an early morning raid, a spokesperson for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

Spokesperson Myo Nyunt told Reuters news agnecy that Ms Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning.

“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding he also expected to be detained.

Reports on social media suggested soldiers were on the streets in the former capital Yangon and the current capital of Naypyitaw, leading to speculation a military coup was underway.