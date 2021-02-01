Asos buys Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands

Asos has confirmed it has sealed the takeover of Topshop and three other brands from the collapse of the Arcadia retail empire.

The online fashion retailer has bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from administrators for a deal reported to be valued anywhere between £265 million and £330 million.

Administrators for Sir Philip Green’s retail group said the buyer has also paid another £65 million for current and pre-ordered stock.

Asos chief executive Nick Beighton said: “We are extremely proud to be the new owners of the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.

“The acquisition of these iconic British brands is a hugely exciting moment for Asos and our customers and will help accelerate our multi-brand platform strategy.

“We have been central to driving their recent growth online and, under our ownership, we will develop them further, using our design, marketing, technology and logistics expertise, and working closely with key strategic retail partners in the UK and around the world.”