Well-wishers around the world have sent messages of support to Captain Sir Tom Moore who remains in hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The Second World War veteran won the nation’s hearts after raising millions for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in the weeks before his 100 birthday during the UK's first coronavirus lockdown.

Among the get well messages on Twitter was one from fellow fundraiser, six-year-old Tony Hudgell, who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom to walk 10km on his prosthetic legs to raise money for the hospital which saved his life.

Tony said the 100-year-old was his “hero” and that “I hope you get better because I really want to meet you.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "My thoughts are very much with Captain Tom Moore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also tweeted a message of support for the centenarian.

"The whole nation hopes you get well soon Captain Tom Moore. You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis," he wrote.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sent their well wishes on Monday's Good Morning Britain.

On Sunday, Captain Tom's daughter revealed her father had been taken to Bedford Hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Hannah Ingram-Moore said the medical care he had received had been “remarkable” and his family knew “the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible”.

The grandfather raised a total of £32.7 million after vowing to walk 100 laps of his garden before he turned 100 years old in April 2020.

His "heroic" fundraising efforts lead to an extraordinary year for him, culminating in him being knighted in an outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Year drone display in London, as his figure appeared in lights over the O2 Arena.