Reported Covid-19 cases have increased by 18,607 - the lowest daily rise since December 15.

The relatively low rise in cases may be down to a weekend lag, with figures often lower than usual on Sunday and Monday.

The last time a lower daily increase was recorded was around six weeks ago, when 18,450 new cases were recorded.

The government said that, as of 9am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK stands 3,835,783.

Government figures also show a further 406 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 106,564. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 123,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 356 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 72,145, NHS England said on Monday. Patients were aged between 22 and 103. All except 20, aged between 50 and 96, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between May 18 and January 31, with the majority being on or after January 27. There were 14 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 630 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 192,912. Public Health Wales reported another 21 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,775.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "314 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 11 deaths have been reported."

Scotland

There have been 848 new cases reported in Scotland and six new deaths.

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 180,533 cases and 6,112 have died.