Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give a coronavirus update this evening, with a focus expected to be on the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Downing Street press conference is scheduled for 5pm.

Number 10 has not yet revealed which experts will be joining the health secretary at the press conference.

Mr Hancock is expected to hail a “crucial milestone” in the UK's battle with coronavirus, after all older residents in England’s eligible care homes were offered a vaccine.

Ministers are growing increasingly confident of hitting the target of vaccinating the 15 million most vulnerable people by mid-February after a record high of jabs on Saturday.

Official figures showed 598,390 first doses were administered across the UK, bringing the total number of people to have received a dose to 8,977,329.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 401,512 first doses of vaccine would be needed every day for the government’s February 15 target to be met.

Health Secretary Hancock said that four fifths of over-80s have received their first dose of the vaccine, alongside three quarters of those aged between 75 and 79.

