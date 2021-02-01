Quick Covid tests will be carried out door-to-door after the South Africa variant of the virus was identified in two positive tests.

Medics will reach out to residents directly in Goldsworth Park and St Johns areas of Woking in Surrey for ‘surge testing’ in a bid to curb the variant’s spread.

Each resident visited will be requested to take a PCR Covid test – which provides swift results on the same day – whether they have symptoms or not.

Neither person who tested positive with the South Africa variant had any link to the country.

There is currently no evidence suggesting the South Africa variant causes more severe illness or that the regulated vaccines would not protect against it.

Ruth Hutchinson, director of public health for Surrey, said: “This is a precautionary measure – the more cases of the variant we find, the better chance we have at stopping it from spreading further.

“By playing your part and taking the test, you’ll be helping to keep your community and your loved ones safe.

“It’s really important to say that there is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, so you don’t need to worry.”

Surrey Local Resilience Forum and Public Health England will carry out the testing project.

Dr Alison Barnett, regional director at Public Health England South East, said: “The UK has one of the best genomic systems in the world which has allowed us to detect the variant originating in South Africa here in Surrey. “I urge everyone offered a test to take it up to help us to monitor the virus in our communities and to help suppress and control the spread of this variant. “The most important thing is that people continue to follow the guidance that is in place – limit your number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance and cover your face. If you test positive by any method, you must isolate to stop the spread of the virus.”