Evan Rachel Wood has accused singer Marilyn Manson of "horrifically abusing" her during their three-year relationship.

The Westworld sci-fi drama actor claims Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, began "grooming" her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused me for years".

Manson, has since been dropped from his record label after Ms Wood accused him of being abusive during their relationship, in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ms Wood wrote: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

The 33-year-old added: "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Ms Wood previously said she is a survivor of rape and domestic abuse although she has never named the person accused.

Manson has been contacted for comment.

Marilyn Manson's biggest hit single was a cover of Soft Cell's Tainted Love, which reached number five in 2001.

Following Wood’s allegations and those of four other women, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

It said in a statement: "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately.

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Manson’s most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020’s We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson found fame in the 1990s and became known for his distinctive appearance.

Help and support

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.

Women's Aid - for information and support, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk or contact a local domestic abuse service by using the Domestic Abuse Directory.

If you are in immediate danger, call 999.