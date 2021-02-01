Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

Dustin Diamond - who played loveable high school student Screech in 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell - has died after a three-week battle with cancer.

According to his spokesman, Roger Paul, Mr Diamond "did not suffer" and "did not have to lie submerged in pain".

"For that, we are grateful," Mr Paul said

He was 44.

Mr Diamond was hospitalised last month in Florida and his team disclosed later that he had cancer. “Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in.

A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Mr Diamond was not included.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh," Mr Paul said.

"He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one."