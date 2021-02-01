The intense shock of Grenfell should have galvanised politicians into making every home safe from flammable materials. Yet today, more than three years on, they are stilldebating what to do.

Rather than being solved, the UK's unsafe buildings scandal is expanding, with yet more blocks identified as at risk and bills for fixing them ever growing. Even after all this time, there is no definitive official view on how many homes are affected and how much it may all cost to fix.

Thousands of residents are facing huge bills to make buildings safe, though they are certainly not to blame for this scandal and could never have known about the dangers when they bought.

Meanwhile, developers who built these flats claim they are not legally obliged to pay because they complied with the regulations that were in place at the time.

All of which leads us back to the politicians who framed the regulations in the first place and are now proving so slow at addressing the impacts.