A 22-year-old who was badly burned in a car crash is learning how to smile, blink, pinch and squeeze again after a rare face and hands transplant.

Joe DiMeo, from New Jersey, had the double transplant operation last August, two years after the life-changing accident.

Simultaneous face and double hand transplants are extremely rare and have only been tried twice before. The first attempt in 2009 was on a patient in Paris who died a month later from complications. Two years later, Boston doctors tried it on a woman who was mauled by a chimpanzee, but had to remove the transplanted hands days later.

The surgery at NYU Langone Health appears to be a success, but experts say it will take some time to say for sure.

Joe DiMeo stands with his parents Rose and John in the backyard of their home in Clark, New Jersey Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

Mr DiMeo, who is still getting used to his new face and hands, said: “I knew it would be baby steps all the way.

"You’ve got to have a lot of motivation, a lot of patience. And you’ve got to stay strong through everything.”

Dr Bohdan Pomahac, a surgeon at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital who led the second double transplant attempt, said: “The fact they could pull it off is phenomenal. I know firsthand it’s incredibly complicated. It’s a tremendous success.”

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez has Joe DiMeo demonstrate the flexibility in his new hands Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

Mr DiMeo will be on lifelong medications to avoid his body rejecting the transplants.

In 2018, Mr DiMeo fell asleep while driving after working a night shift as a product tester for a drug company. His car hit a kerb and utility pole, flipped over, and burst into flames. A driver who witnessed the incident pulled over to rescue him.

Mr DiMeo spent months in a medically induced coma and went through 20 reconstructive surgeries and multiple skin grafts to treat his third-degree burns.

Joe DiMeo plays ball with his dog Buster in the backyard of his house Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

Doctors began preparing for the risky transplant in early 2019 after it became clear conventional surgeries would not help him regain use of his eyes and hands.

“Within the world of transplantation, they’re probably the most unusual,” Dr. David Klassen, UNOS chief medical officer, said.