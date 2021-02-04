London and the West Midlands had the highest coronavirus rates in the seven days from January 21, although week-on-week numbers have fallen in all regions of England.

Some 355 per 100,000 people in London tested positive for coronavirus between January 21 an January 27, Public Health England said. Rates in the capital were closely followed by those in the West Midlands - the case rate there was 351.

Despite having the highest rate, London lagged behind the rest of England in vaccinating people aged 80 and over. In the week up to January 24, 65.4% of Londoners in this age bracket received their first dose of the jab.

Rates were lowest in the South West. There, 200 per 100,000 of the population tested positive. Yorkshire and the Humber had the second lowest number of positive tests - 212 out of 100,000 people there had confirmed coronavirus cases.

Cases fell across all individual regions in England, while the number of positive tests across the entire country was 294 per 100,000 people

The number of positive tests across the entirety of the UK fell in the seven days up to 27 January. Credit: PA

Infection was also continuing to slow among all age groups.

The highest rate was among 30 to 39-year-olds, which stood at 358.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 31, down week-on-week from 499.5.

Among 20 to 29-year-olds, the rate dropped from 478.7 to 333.5, and for 40 to 49-year-olds, it fell from 442.5 to 316.0.

For people aged 80 and over, the rate fell from 412.0 to 284.5.