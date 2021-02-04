Passengers arriving to the UK from countries on the travel ban list will have to quarantine from 15 February, according to documents seen by ITV News. A specification sent to hotels on Thursday evening states quarantine will last for a minimum of eleven days, with up to 1,425 passengers expected to be accommodated each night.

Those in quarantine will be required to take a Covid-19 test on both Day 2 and Day 8 of their stay.

Security will escort them to their rooms and patrol inside and outside the hotel, accompanying guests if they want to smoke or get fresh air.

Three meals per day will be provided, including a choice of hot and cold food, with a laundry service also available for those who have not planned for their stay.

Travellers will be expected to cover the cost of their quarantine. Credit: PA

The Department of Health has not refuted the document, but insists it will set out details in the coming days.

The Labour Party raised concerns on Thursday evening about the fact that quarantine won't come in until 15 February. Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, said: "It is beyond comprehension that these measures won’t even start until 15 February. "We are in a race against time to protect our borders against new Covid strains. Yet hotel quarantine will come in to force more than 50 days after the South African strain was discovered." "Even when these measures eventually begin, they will not go nowhere near far enough to be effective in preventing further variants. As ever with this Government, it is too little, too late," he added.