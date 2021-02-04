UK Covid death toll rises by 915 as 20,634 new cases recorded

A further 915 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 110,250.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 127,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 20,634 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,892,459.

England

A further 630 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 74,249, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between seven and 102. All except 30, aged between 40 and 99, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 4 and February 3, with the majority being on or after 29 January.

There were 42 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 544 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 194,525.

Public Health Wales reported another 35 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,867.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "412 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further ten deaths have been reported (six outside the reporting period)."

Scotland

There have been 1,149 new cases recorded and 53 new deaths.

This takes the total number of cases since the outbreak to 183,418 and the death toll to 6,322.