A further 1,014 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 bringing the UK total to 111,264.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 128,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 19,114 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,911,573.

England

NHS England said a further 537 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals in England to 74,786.

Patients were aged between 15 and 100. All except 21, aged between 45 and 98, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 17 and February 4, with the majority being on or after February 1.

There were 44 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

A further 17,314 positive Covid cases were reported in England taking the total to over 3.4 million.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported another 45 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,912.

There have been a further 399 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 194,924.

Scotland

A further 895 positive cases were reported in Scotland bringing the total amount since the beginning of the pandemic to 184,313.

There have been a further 61 deaths in Scotland associated with Covid.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a further 506 positive cases were reported, bringing the total number to 106,143.

A further 16 Covid-related deaths were reported.