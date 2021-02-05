Donald Trump told the Screen Actors Guild, "you have done nothing for me", in a scathing resignation letter after the union threatened to expel him over the US Capitol riots.

Leaders at the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) accused the former US president of inciting the deadly attack on Congress on January 6.

They also accused Mr Trump of "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists".

The national board voted on January 19 to consider expelling Mr Trump.

But before a disciplinary committee reached a conclusion, Mr Trump wrote to the guild's president Gabrille Carters on Thursday, exclaiming: "Who cares!"

He wrote: "While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!

"I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.

"Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union."

The union's president Ms Carteris and national executive director David White responded with two words: “Thank you.”

Mr Trump's letter continued: "Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, 'Why isn’t the union fighting for me?

"These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union.

"As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

SAG-AFTRA says it represents thousands of broadcast journalists across the US, and claims reports of intimidation and physical assaults have escalated throughout Mr Trump’s presidency.

