Around 15 million households will be paying more for their energy bill from April, after regulators hiked the price cap.

Customers on their energy supplier’s default tariffs could see their bill rise by a typical £96 a year, while those on prepayment agreements could see an £87 rise.

Ofgem, the regulator that sets the level of the cap, said that it would return to pre-pandemic levels from April 1 - largely as a result of changes to the amount of money suppliers have to buy to source energy.

The £1,138 annual cap is calculated based on the usage of an average household. Energy suppliers are required to price below that cap but most set their prices a couple of pounds below the cap level.Customers should remember that the cap does not set the maximum people will pay, rather it sets a limit on the rates you pay for each unit of gas and electricity, so if you use more, you'll pay more.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “Energy bill increases are never welcome, especially as many households are struggling with the impact of the pandemic.

"We have carefully scrutinised these changes to ensure that customers only pay a fair price for their energy.

“The price cap offers a safety net against poor pricing practices, saving customers up to £100 a year, but if they want to avoid the increase in April they should shop around for a cheaper deal.

“As the UK still faces challenges around Covid-19, during this exceptional time I expect suppliers to set their prices competitively, treat all customers fairly and ensure that any household in financial distress is given access to the support they need.”