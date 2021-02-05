Video report by ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy

Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer - best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music - has died, aged 91.

His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Lou Pitt, who said he died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side.

In a career that spanned more than 50 years, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, to the voice of the villain in 2009′s Up and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s Inherit the Wind.

At 82, he became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history for his role in the romantic comedy Beginners.

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp, an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, that made him a star.

However, he had lamented that the role was "humourless and one-dimensional" and spent the rest of his life referring to the film as 'The Sound of Mucus' or 'S&M'.

"We tried so hard to put humour into it," he told The Associated Press in 2007. "It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure."

His Sound of Music co-star Julie Andrews paid tribute to the actor.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," she said in a statement to the PA news agency.

"I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years.

"My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and his daughter Amanda."

The von Trapp role catapulted Canadian Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film The Insider, continued in films such 2001’s A Beautiful Mind and 2009′s The Last Station, in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

The official Twitter account for The Oscars shared a tribute to Christopher Plummer saying that he "beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles".

"He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed," it said.

Pixar Animation Studios, the makers of the film Up in which Plummer voiced the character Charles Muntz, also paid tribute to the actor.

It tweeted: "Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend.

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood tweeted: "So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend."