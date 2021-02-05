Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss why a 1969 documentary on the royal family has been kept hidden for so many years after it appeared on YouTube in January.The film gave a behind-the-scenes look at life behind palace walls and it has even featured in the latest series of Netflix's The Crown.But why was it swiftly taken off the video-sharing platform?After the sad news of Captain Sir Tom Moore's death, we also revisit his audience with the Queen and look at how he will be remembered.Chris and Lizzie also find out why Kate is finding parenting in lockdown "exhausting" and discuss Prince William's message against racism in football.New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.