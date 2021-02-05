Video report by ITV News Reporter Sejal Karia

A mother and daughter were killed and a man died in a car crash in three incidents police believe are linked.

The two women have been named locally as Emma Robertson Coupland and Nicole Anderson.

The mother, 39, was found injured in the car park of University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire, at around 7.45pm on Thursday but she died at the scene.

In a second incident 20 minutes later on Portland Street, Kilmarnock, Ms Anderson, 24, was stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to the hospital at Crosshouse, but she later died.

A crash then occurred on the C50 – a minor road between the B7036 and the A76 on the outskirts of Kilmarnock – at around 8.30pm and the 40-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

West George Street, Kilmarnock. Credit: PA

Police said inquiries so far suggest the incidents were linked and officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct inquiries.

“We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information which could assist our inquiries, please do contact us.

“Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened.

“We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.

“Officers will be on patrol and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Dreadful news. My thoughts are with the bereaved.

“Thinking too of everyone at Crosshouse Hospital, already dealing with the tough circumstances of Covid. I’m also grateful to our emergency services. Please continue to follow ⁦@policescotland⁩ advice.”