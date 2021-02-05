Several newspaper front pages lead on talks about the lifting of restrictions and the end of lockdown.

The Times' front page story focuses on outdoor sport and socialising being among the first activities to be allowed after schools reopen. The Daily Mail focused on the planned lifting of restrictions in May, with the Daily Express and Metro also running their leads on the suggestion of a return to some normality this year.

The Guardian and the Independent took a more cautious approach, focusing on warnings against lockdown complacency.

The Daily Telegraph focused on hotel quarantine plans for UK arrivals and the Daily Mirror ran a front page on its campaign to bring home learning supplies to children.

