2020 is a year Tyrhys Dolan will never forget, he signed for Blackburn Rovers and soon afterwards made his professional debut.

Just two months later his world came crashing down with the sudden and shocking death of his best friend and fellow footballer Jeremy Wisten.

Tyrhys said he is still coming to terms with the tragedy - "When I wake up in the mornings, when I go to bed at night, he is the first person on my mind."

"It’s honestly heartbreaking, I feel lonely a lot of the time but it’s lucky that I’ve got such supportive people around me," he said.

Jeremy was a former Manchester City graduate and the coroner at the opening of the inquest into his death asked for a witness statement from the club "relating to Jeremy’s time there as an academy player and also the time both leading up to and following his release from the football club, detailing, if any, support that was given to him."

Jeremy’s father told the Manchester Evening News that Jeremy was very well looked after at City and was very happy there.

Tyrhys said he wished his friend had spoken to him as "he didn’t give any indication whatsoever".

Tyrhys added that, "Every time I saw him he was always the same, always very happy and smiling so it was such a shock when I found out the very sad news."

In Jeremy’s name, Tyrhys will continue to encourage those in the game who are struggling to speak up.

He said: "A lot of people feel a bit scared of opening up and talking to people especially if it’s friends or family they might feel in some way embarrassed but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about."

Figures released by the Professional Footballers Association on Friday show 508 current or former players used counselling services offered by mental health charity Sporting Chance in 2020. That figure has leapt since 2016 when the total receiving help was 160.

Tyrhys Dolan for Blackburn Rovers in 2020.

The reasons they reach out for help are varied but are mainly covered by depression, anxiety, substance abuse, gambling addiction of emotional support.

Luke Chadwick, a former Manchester United player, now offers advice to players young or old through a major agency.

He revealed his own struggles with mental health last year too and believes the game could do much more to help.

"I think it’s something that’s massively missing in the game throughout the youngest ages up to players retiring at the end of their career, I think there are avenues out there, there is support given but only if you reach out for yourself a lot of the time.

"There’s so much more that can be done in my opinion to help players, whether they’re 15/16 getting released from academies or 36/37 coming to the end of their careers, I think there’s so much more that needs to be done."

One of the solutions he believes is to give youngsters a grounded approach: "The education needs to be better at younger ages, you’re not just a football player but you’re a person as well; football’s just part of your existence and part of your identity and there’s and there’s loads more you have to develop and work on while you’re going through that process."

The Premier League, EFL and individual clubs all run various support schemes.

On Thursday, the PL identified the track and trace system they use to monitor the whereabouts of former club scholars and also highlighted the new ‘Academy Alumni’ initiative, helping each club keep in touch with former players.

The EFL also pointed to "substantial provisions" they put in place to try to prepare players for life after leaving the elite football environment.

Tyrhys can’t help thinking how if only his best mate had spoken out, things might have turned out differently: "I just wish he’d said something to me. I hope I could’ve changed his aspect on thinking you know."

"If only he’d have said one word or gave a little indication but he probably felt like he was bringing you down a bit if he talked. He always wanted the best for everyone," he added.

And wanting the best for everyone is what gives Tyrhys the strength to speak up now, hoping more footballers will realise that asking for help and baring their soul is not a weakness but a decision that might actually change their lives; very much for the better.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help