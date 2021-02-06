The latest data on the progress of England's Covid-19 vaccine rollout shows 9,831,897 people across the country have now received their first jab.

As the government announces it plans to have all over 50s across the UK vaccinated by May, how does your region compare on progress of the rollout?

The following figures are the latest up to Friday 5 February.

Midlands

In the Midlands a total of 1,956,456 vaccinations have been rolled out - including 1,885,378 first doses and 71,078 second doses.

People queuing to receive a vaccine at the Millennium Point centre in Birmingham Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

South East

Across the South East, a total of 1,651,635 jabs have been delivered - including 1,570,649 first doses and 80,986 second doses.

North East and Yorkshire

In total 1,595,844 doses have been administered across the North East and Yorkshire - made up of 1,519,871 first doses and 75,973 second doses.

North West

1,422,280 vaccinations have been rolled out in the North West - including 1,354,738 first doses and 67,542 second doses.

Vaccination starts at Newmarket Racecourse Credit: ITV News Anglia

East of England

A total of 1,243,484 jabs have been administered in the East of England - 1,186,225 first doses and 57,259 second doses,

London

A total of 1,203,229 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the capital - including 1,141,771 first doses and 61,458 second doses.

South West

NHS England data shows a total of 1,173,677 jabs have been given to people in the South West - including 1,117,594 first doses and 56,083 second doses.