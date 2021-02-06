We hear often from parents and teachers about the effect the Covid lockdown is having on children.

But far less often from children themselves, about how they feel, with so much of their young lives put on hold.

Here then, are some views from the younger generation, on growing up during a pandemic.

From exam stress, to not being able to play sport with their peers, worrying about loved ones getting ill and missing friends, five children have spoken to ITV News about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them.