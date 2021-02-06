Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

The Minister for the Armed Forces has told ITV News that a lack of troops in the British Army, revealed in a leaked report, can be "resolved very quickly".

A leaked official document obtained by the Daily Mail shows units like the 3rd battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland are only at two thirds of their deployable strength.

The Mail said the Ministry of Defence’s Infantry Battalion Soldier Strength Summary – January 2021 showed all but one of the Army’s infantry battalions did not have enough soldiers who were ready for combat.

It also showed the prestigious Scots Guards, which has a working requirement of 603 troops, had just 339 soldiers available for operations.

James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces, said though the figures were "a pause for thought" they were the result of easily resolvable issues.

"The figures that have come out today, they are a pause for thought, but when you scratch the surface of those numbers, so many of those people that are not fully employable - it's because of medical issues and dental issues that can be resolved very quickly."

Mr Heappey said he was confident in infantry being capable of meeting the needs of the nation.

Defence Committee chair Tobias Ellwood Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Chair of the defence select committee Tobias Ellwood fears, however, that battalions could be cut in the next government review.

A former regular infantry captain, Mr Ellwood said: "I'm afraid the answer that is being mooted at the moment is not to try and reconcile this difference but to actually cut the armed forces [...] to say we don't need to make up this difference.

He added: "If the pandemic has taught us anything it's the fact that we need that spare capacity."

The infantry have been among the armed forces supporting the national response to Covid.

Military personnel assist with mass testing in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

An Army spokeswoman told PA News Agency the force had achieved its target for infantry recruits in 2020 “and continues to actively recruit today”.

She added: “We are confident the Army has the numbers and talent required to protect the United Kingdom.

“The Integrated Review is not yet complete and any reporting about Army force structure is merely speculation.”

In November, Mr Johnson set out a £16.5 billion increase in defence spending over four years as he said the UK faced a “perilous” period for global security.