One man has died and 10 others have been injured - two of who are said to have life-threatening wounds - in a spate of stabbings in Croydon, south London.

Two men have been arrested after police were called to five reports of stabbings between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday.

Police say they are not currently treating the stabbings as linked and that additional stop and search powers have been enacted.

What happened on Friday night?

Police were called at 6.56 to Chapman Road to reports of a stabbing. Police found a man, whose condition was assessed as not life-threatening, in hospital.

Police were called at 7.15pm after four men, all aged in their 20s, arrived at a south London hospital suffering from stab and slash injuries. One of the men is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 8.08pm to Wisbeach Road to reports of two men with stab injuries. One man had already been taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called at 8.51pm to a south London hospital, after two men arrived with stab injuries. One of the pair's injuries were said to be life-threatening.

Police were called at 9.12pm to Dingwall Road to reports of a stabbing. Two men were arrested, one on suspicion of GBH, while the other person who was arrested had suffered injuries.

A section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers was in place across Croydon until 8am on Saturday, Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said.

“Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life,” she said.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence.”

Police asked anyone with information that could help officers investigating these incidents to make contact.

Det Sup Arrowsmith said: “Our officers continue to work around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe in London.

“But we are not complacent and cannot do this alone. We work closely with our communities as they are key to understanding and knowing what is occurring locally.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk – we need this information to help keep London safe.”