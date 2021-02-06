Scotland have pulled off a historic win against England in the opening weekend of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations tournament.

A gritty second-half display of rugby saw Scotland claim an 11-6 victory over Eddie Jones' team on the 150th anniversary of the oldest rivalry in rugby.

It marks a first win at Twickenham for the Scots since 1983 - and only their fifth to date - as the visitors claim the Calcutta Cup.

Coach Gregor Townsend said he believed his team's win could be the nation's greatest ever Test victory.

“So this result is definitely up there with the best ever results in our history, and certainly myself in my coaching career. Today the players were outstanding in really tricky conditions," he said.

Scotland celebrated noisily in the empty stadium as the final whistle blew. Credit: PA

Scotland's Duhan Van Der Merwe claimed the only try of the 80 minutes, while Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell provided the drive to see the visitors to victory.

England had a difficult start - conceding four penalties in the first five minutes alone - and indiscipline became a debilitating theme of the match for Eddie Jones' side.

Twice Maro Itoje charged down kicks by scrum-half Ali Price inside the Scots’ 22 as the visitors invited pressure, but they were rare positive moments for England.

The first half hour had been dominated by Scotland, but England clawed their way back into contention with successive penalties by Farrell.

It was to be Scotland's win in the end, however, as the visitors held onto the lead and England failed to muster any meaningful response

Six Nations coverage is shared between ITV and BBC. You can watch all of England, Ireland and Italy's Guinness Six Nations home matches live on ITV and the ITV Hub.

As well as coverage of the Six Nations on free-to-air television you can also follow the best of the action on ITV Rugby's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.