TikTok 'news dance' troupe takes on ITV News opening theme

A TikTok dance troupe has taken inspiration from none other than the ITV News opening theme tune.

Dancers Katie Wong, Thao Therese Nguyen and Amy Lester shared their take on the ITV News opening credits - featuring a fair bit more popping and locking compared to usual.

We weren't the only ones to get the hip hop makeover, the trio also performed a routine to the BBC News theme.

"It’s not just BBC News that’s a tune!" wrote Ms Wong.

We know which one we prefer....