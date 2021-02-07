The UK has recorded a further 373 deaths of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 112,465.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 15,845 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,945,680.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 129,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK

The death toll is lower than it has been in previous days, as there is usually a lag over the weekend.

England

A further 410 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 75,767, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 28 and 100. All except nine, aged between 42 and 79, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between April 19 2020 and February 6, with the majority being on or after February 3.

There were 29 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 461 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 196,060.

Public Health Wales reported another 28 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,989.

Scotland

In Scotland, a further 584 people have tested positive with the virus, bringing the total to 185,792.

Seven more people who tested positive have died, bringing the total to 6,438.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 334 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and a further 9 deaths have been reported.