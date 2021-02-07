In Pictures: Storm Darcy brings snow and wind as winter bites

Heavy snow has hit parts of the south-east of England, as a series of amber warnings for snow continue through until Monday.

Daytime temperatures have stayed in low single figures for much of the country, with some places staying below freezing and the bitter winds making it feel even colder.

It is “bitterly cold” as strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area are spilling across the UK on Sunday, the Met Office said.

But the chill will not be as bitingly sharp as it was with the Beast from the East in 2018, the Met Office said.

The east plus London and the south-east of England are covered by amber warnings of snow through to Monday lunchtime, which predict possible widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts.

Various warnings for snow and ice across eastern areas the length of Britain are in place until Wednesday.

A car makes its way along a snow-covered A252 near Charing in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The Met Office said Sunday started “on a wintry note in some areas, with rain turning increasingly to snow across the south-east of the UK, and snow showers feeding into the north-east.”

The forecasters have warned of “significant disruptive snowfall” and gale-force winds in the south-east of England, with up to 30cm of snow possible in the Downs of Kent and the North Downs.

Storm Darcy is the low pressure system that is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to East Anglia and south-east England, the Met Office said.

ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie on the difficult conditions in Kent

Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent and Medway are all regions which are set to be hit by an “area of widespread, persistent and occasionally heavy snow” through to Monday, according to the amber warning.

There is also the potential for some significant accumulations across eastern parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

The warning adds: “Accumulations of snow will be widely 5-10cm with 15-20cm in places and a small chance of 25-30cm for a few sites.

Snowy scenes in Tendring, Essex Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

“Very strong easterly winds with gusts of 40-45mph inland and 50-55mph along north-east facing coasts will also lead to drifting of lying snow.

“During Monday morning the snow will turn more intermittent before gradually easing.”

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said: “The air will be cold but it will not be as bitingly cold as it was back in 2018.”

James Ring uses a surf board to sledge down a snow covered hill in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford in Kent. Credit: PA

Snow falls around St Edmund King & Martyr Church in Tendring Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

It comes as many parts of Scotland and north-east England could see 2cm to 5cm of snow, with 10cm to 15cm possible in regions above 200m.

Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with the possibility of stranded vehicles and passengers.

Skiers make their way through the snow in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the whole of England through to Wednesday and urged people to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.

Vaccination centres in Essex, Ipswich, Colchester and other parts of the country had to close because of the weather.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester had to close because of the weather. Credit: PA

Millhouse Green in South Yorkshire Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Dr Owen Landeg, of PHE, said: “Cold weather isn’t just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health.

“For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”

A pony plays in the snow near Millhouse Green Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Sheep shelter near Millhouse Green Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Huge waves crash over Seaham lighthouse in Co Durham Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

A man cycles through the snow in Greenwich Park, London Credit: Aaron Chown/PA