A 22-year-old chased by a group and knifed to death in a “barbaric” public attack has been named by police.

Sven Badzak suffered fatal stab wounds while walking with his teenage friend on Willesden Lane, in Kilburn, north west London, at around 5.30pm on Saturday, said Scotland Yard.He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

His friend, aged 16, is in hospital fighting for his life after fleeing into a nearby shop when he was knifed, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is one of two men stabbed to death in a spate of stabbings in just 24 hours across the capital with at least 11 others wounded.

Mr Badzak, reportedly a train driver and an aspiring lawyer who had been privately educated, had been on his way to Waitrose to pick up orange juice when he was set upon by a group in Willesden Lane, his mother Jasna Badzak, 49, told the My London local news site.

She described her son as the “nicest of nice kids”.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Kilburn, north-west London. Credit: PA

“He was the most polite boy you could possibly imagine," Ms Badzak said. "The perfect manners, he spoke the perfect Queen’s English.

“He was beloved by everybody.

“He always asked people how their day was, how their family is, if he could do something for them.”

She appealed on Twitter with pictures of her only son as a child with Boris Johnson, former chancellor George Osborne, and former prime minister David Cameron along with pleas for help.

The ex-Conservative activist tweeted: “Boris, this is my only son Sven with you and you knew him as he helped your campaign.

“Please get someone to help me after everything I did for you!”

Jasna Badzak said her son had been on his way to Waitrose to pick up orange juice when he was set upon by a group. Credit: PA

Lead detective Chief Inspector Darren Jones, of Scotland Yard, said: “At this early stage we believe Sven and his friend became involved in an altercation with a group of males.

“As this group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated.

“Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group.

“His friend was also attacked but managed to seek sanctuary in a shop – however, he remains critically ill in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims who must be enduring unimaginable pain at this time.

“I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack.”

Chief Inspector Guy Ellwood added more officers would be patrolling the area in the coming days, adding: “This was a barbaric attack in a public place and the community will be rightly shocked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5580/06feb.

To remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.