Watch moment Indian worker is pulled from debris after glacier break

This is the moment an Indian worker was pulled alive, after part of a mountain glacier broke in India, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams.

The man raises his hands in the air after being pulled to freedom, but loses his balance - much to the amusement of his rescue team.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued 12 people who were working on a construction project in a tunnel at the Dhauliganga hydropower plant.

However, at least nine people were killed and 140 missing are still missing.

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police are taking part in the search-and-rescue operation, including soldiers expert in mountaineering, working into the night under bright halogen lights, authorities said.