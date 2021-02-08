A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged offensive message posted on Twitter about Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital last Tuesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Second World War veteran’s family said the last year of the 100-year-old’s life was “nothing short of remarkable” and that he had “experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Friday 5 February 2021, we received a report of an offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore who died on Tuesday 2 February.

“A 35-year-old man has subsequently been arrested and charged in connection with communication offences and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday 17 February.”