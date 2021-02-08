A further 333 more people have died from Covid-19 in the UK, the lowest number since December 27 in a further sign the lockdown in the four nations are working.

The daily death figures, which are always lower on a Monday due to a lag in reporting over the weekend, are the lowest since December 27 when 317 people died.

The total number of people who have died now stands at 112,798 although the government statistics agencies which uses different measures for Covid-19 deaths put the number above 130,000 for the first time on Monday.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 14,104 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.England

Some 12,270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the UK on Monday.

There was also a further 304 deaths from Covid-19 in England.

Wales

On Monday, Public Health Wales said a further 12 deaths of people with suspected Covid-19 reported to the agency took the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 5,001.

Wales’ Health Minister has said he is “deeply sorry” for the country’s coronavirus-related deaths.

Vaughan Gething insisted the Welsh Government had done “everything” it could to avoid deaths from the virus, but acknowledged it wanted to make “even better choices in the future”.

ScotlandThere were five more deaths from Covid-19 and another 928 cases in Scotland on Monday.

Northern Ireland

There were 12 more deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Northern Ireland also confirmed 296 new cases.