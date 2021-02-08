Surge testing is to begin in areas around Manchester after a new Covid-19 variant was found.

Four cases in two unconnected households in the Moss Side area of the city were found with the E484K mutation, which is linked to the known Kent strain, according to Manchester City Council.

The variant found in Manchester was first identified in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, Dr Will Welfare, Deputy Director for Health Protection at PHE North West, said.

Authorities are investigating to see if this Covid strain has spread further.

Surge testing will now be deployed in the Manchester area, meaning people will be strongly encouraged by the government to take a coronavirus test this week, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

From Tuesday, surge testing will begin and more than 10,000 tests will be supplied to the area.

More testing sites will be set up so that everyone over the age of 16, who lives, works or studies in the affected area can get a test as quickly as possible.

Everyone living in these Manchester postcodes are being asked to take a Covid test:

M14 4

M14 7

M15 5

M15 6

M16 7

M16 8

Where are the additional testing sites?

The additional testing sites for people with no symptoms but live in the affected areas are Our Lady’s R C Church M16 7JQ, and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurdwara M14 4LS.

These sites will be walk-in centres with no need to book a test in advance. An additional testing site will also be made available within the next few days.

Volunteers will also be knocking on people's doors to offer testing for anyone who cannot get out to a testing site.

Meanwhile, people who are showing symptoms should book a test in the usual way: via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus, the NHS Covid-19 app or by calling 119.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering hands-face-space, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand Covid-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

“People living in this targeted area within these locations are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not. People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way.”

David Regan, Director of Public Health, Manchester City Council, said: "We all know that the virus will change over time and it’s important that we investigate new strains to understand how they might spread. This is exactly what we’re doing with the intensive testing in parts of Manchester with local testing units and people going door-to-door to offer people tests.

“There is no evidence that this variant will be resistant to the vaccines or causes a more severe illness, and it is not yet known if the strain can be passed more easily between people. But it is really important that everyone who lives in the boundary area and is over the age of 16 plays their part and gets a test."

Cllr Bev Craig, Manchester City Council’s executive member for adult health and well-being, said: "It's understandable that some residents in the area may be concerned by all this, but we need to remember that it's very normal for viruses to mutate. The important thing is that this mutation has been identified and that we're taking action to stop its spread."