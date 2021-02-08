Dog lost in freezing mountains for two weeks reunited with owners

Naoise's rescue was posted on TikTok by @jeanfrancoiswillem

A dog lost in the snowy Wicklow Mountains near Dublin for two weeks has been rescued, while a video documenting the operation clocked up more than 350,000 views on TikTok.After a spending a fortnight alone and braving terrible conditions, Naoise was found by a pair of doctors on a hike. They said she was she was so cold and weak, she couldn't even bark.

An animal charity was able to track down her owners - they've now been reunited with Naoise.